A fumble by Ontario Liberal Leader Bonnie Crombie and it has to do with healthcare in south Niagara.

Crombie was reading messages from constituents off her phone in Hamilton today, when she starting reading a message slamming the decision to convert Fort Erie's Hospital into an Urgent Care Centre.

The resident's message went on to say the decision was made under the 'previous' government.

Crombie responded by saying 'this government, the Ford government, stripped the hospital."

It was in fact the Liberal government, under Dalton McGuinty, who was in power in 2009, when the decision was made.

The Liberal's also announced, under a McGuinty government, that it was cancelling a $136.8 million project to replace the West Lincoln Memorial Hospital in 2012.

The author of the message didn't appear to be a PC fan, saying "Doug Ford will finish us off."

Crombie was not part of the Liberal government at the time of the decision, and is campaigning as a “different kind of Liberal”.

In 2009, Crombie was in federal politics, as the Liberal MP for a Mississauga riding.

CTV's Queen's Park Bureau Chief Siobhan Morris posted the video on X.

Morris worked in Niagara during the time of the hospital closure.