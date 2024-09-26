Lincoln has officially approved its Short-Term Accommodation and Bed and Breakfast Establishment Licensing By-law.

The updated By-law includes measures to keep an eye on these businesses and ensure that they meet community standards.

“We are committed to ensuring that our community’s growth remains sustainable while preserving the vibrancy and integrity of our neighbourhoods," said Town of Lincoln Mayor Sandra Easton. “These new regulations will help us balance the benefits of short-term rentals while safeguarding the quality of life for our residents.”

A new application fee will also be incorporated into the 2024 Fees and Charges.

Registration will begin on November 1st of this year.

Applications are processed through an online platform, which includes a step-by-step guide and a checklist of required documents.

For further information, visit Lincoln.ca/STA.