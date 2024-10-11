The Town of Lincoln has designated the Ball's Falls Conservation area a heritage property.



The Ball’s Falls Thanksgiving Festival kicked off today, marking its 50th year running.

To make this year's event extra special, Lincoln's Heritage Advisory Committee and the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority (NPCA) announced the official designation.

30,000 people flock to Ball's Falls each Thanksgiving for the annual festival, which takes guests back to the 1800s to tour the Victorian-era Ball Family home, historic chapel, and original grist mill, operating as it did in 1809.

You can even buy fresh ground whole wheat flour from the mill.

It runs 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. each day, except for Saturday when festivities continue until 7 p.m. with a concert.

The festival wraps up Monday afternoon.

“Ball’s Falls is an iconic representation of our community’s rich history. This designation ensures that its legacy will be preserved for future generations while celebrating the historical significance of the site. We look forward to seeing residents and visitors enjoy and learn from this heritage property for many years to come.” ~ Sandra Easton, Mayor, Town of Lincoln

“I am pleased to see Ball’s Falls designated as a heritage property, a decision that not only preserves our town’s historical assets but also strengthens our commitment to responsible stewardship of cultural landmarks. This designation reflects our dedication to thoughtful urban planning and heritage conservation, ensuring that Ball’s Falls continues to be a point of pride and a place of learning for residents and visitors alike.” ~ Michael Kirkopoulos, Chief Administrative Officer, Town of Lincoln

“Ball’s Falls Conservation Area was and continues to be an important site for the Town of Lincoln. From its earliest days of supplying flour to the British troops during the War of 1812, to an Industrial settlement, to its present-day use of a tourism hub for the community, Ball’s Falls is an important and fundamental part of how Lincoln was shaped. I’d like to thank the Heritage Committee, the Town of Lincoln, and the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority for recognizing its heritage importance to our town and designating the property.”~ Scott Foster, Chair, Heritage Advisory Committee