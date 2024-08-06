The Town of Lincoln getting top marks for its budget.



The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) awarded Lincoln a 'Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its 2024 Budget'.



To receive the award, Lincoln’s budget documents were evaluated on their ability to serve as a policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide, and a communications tool.



"It is an honour for the Town of Lincoln to be recognized for the first time by the GFOA for our budgeting efforts," said Mayor Sandra Easton. "This award underscores our unwavering dedication to transparency, fiscal responsibility, and effective communication with our residents. We are committed to maintaining these high standards in our budget process to best serve our community."



The Town of Lincoln’s 2024 Budget can be viewed at speakuplincoln.ca/budget2024.

