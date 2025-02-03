The Town of Lincoln has won a design award for improvements to Jordan Village and and the museum courtyard.

The Jordan Village Improvement Project and the Lincoln Museum and Cultural Centre's Courtyard Improvements have been awarded one of two grand prizes at the 2025 Niagara Biennial Design Awards.

The recognition highlights the design, creativity, and impact of the projects.

The Niagara Biennial Design Awards honour the best in design excellence within the Niagara Region, celebrating projects that prioritize sustainability, inclusivity, and livability while contributing to the local economy.

The Jordan Village revitalization project was completed in October 2024.

“The Jordan Village and Museum projects reflect a long-term vision to make Lincoln an even more vibrant place to grow, prosper and belong. These award-winning projects are helping us preserve our heritage while creating new opportunities for economic growth, tourism, and community engagement. We are proud of what has been accomplished so far, and we’re excited for what’s to come.” Sandra Easton, Mayor of the Town of Lincoln