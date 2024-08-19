The Town of Lincoln is getting ready for its Fling off King event.



The family-friendly street event will be held Saturday September 28th in a new location this year.



Fling off King will take place at the Fleming Centre’s back parking lot from 2-10 p.m.



"This year, we’ve packed the day with a full lineup of entertainment, activities, and delicious food to keep you and your family entertained from start to finish."



A Pink and Taylor Swift Tribute will be held, along with a kids' zone and other activities.

Click here for more information.