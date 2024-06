It may b]e hot and humid today but the town of Lincoln is looking towards the winter.

The town launching their effort to name nine snowplows that will clean the streets.



Click HERE to listen to Liliana Busnello discuss the contest on Niagara in the Morning.



You have until June 10th to submit a name.



To submit a name visit https://speakuplincoln.ca/nametheplow



The winning names will be painted on the plows and contest winners will get a prize that includes swimming passes.