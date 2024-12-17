The Town of Lincoln is out with a reminder about disposing of fats, oils and grease, or FOG.



Officials say they are raising awareness about proper disposal because putting them down the drain can lead to significant issues, including clogged pipes, increased maintenance costs, and environmental harm.



Fats, oils and grease accumulates over time, leading to the formation of large blockages.



That can cause sewer backups into homes and businesses, and harm the local environment by contributing to untreated wastewater discharge.



Officials are asking residents to allow them to cool and harden, before putting in your green bin.



They are offering FOG cups, which are small, biodegradable cups to collect fats, oils, and greases.

Once your FOG cup is full, simply place it in your Green Bin for collection.



You can get your cups at town hall, the Fleming Centre, the Jordan Lions arena, libraries, and the Campden Store.

