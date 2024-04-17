Riders will be raising money for Ukraine this weekend.

The third annual Spin for Ukrainian Relief is happening Saturday in Lincoln.



Joe Hube and Bill Emslie started the event using the private spin club on Bill's farm as a way to do what they could for the people in Ukraine.



You can book your spot for the spin class online for a $25 donation.

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/third-annual-spin-for-ukrainian-relief-tickets-850433338007

The two will also be holding a sunflower festival later in the summer.