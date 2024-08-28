The Town of Lincoln will be getting nearly $40,000 in provincial funds to prepare for future emergencies.



The $39,740 is from the Province of Ontario’s Community Emergency Preparedness Grant.



Officials say the funding will significantly enhance the Niagara West Emergency Management program in Lincoln, and help with collaboration between neighbouring municipalities, the Region, and the Province.



The town will use the funds to create an Emergency Plan book, which will be mailed to every residential household in Lincoln by the end of August.



It will also help train workers in the Emergency Operations Centre, and fund the purchase of emergency cots and bedding kits for staff and fire stations during severe weather events.



"This grant is a significant step forward in enhancing our community's resilience,” said Town of Lincoln Mayor Sandra Easton. “The safety and preparedness of our residents is a top priority, and this funding helps equip our team with the necessary tools and training to respond effectively to local emergencies.”



Fire Chief Greg Hudson added, "The enhancements to our Emergency Operations Centre and the additional training for our staff are invaluable. These improvements ensure that our team is well-prepared to manage any situation, keeping our residents safe during emergencies."

