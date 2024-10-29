The Town of Lincoln is ready to show off its new and improved Jordan Village.



A grand re-opening celebration will be held this Saturday, November 2nd.



The festivities kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony from 12-1 p.m., celebrating the successful completion of the Jordan Village Improvement Project.



Following the ceremony, the Niagara Benchlands’ Harvest Hop Discovery Program will run both Saturday and Sunday from 11-5 p.m with participating businesses taking part and prizes being offered.



There will be live entertainment, seasonal activities for all ages, a fire truck display, and a classic John Deere tractor station for photo ops throughout the day.



Main Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from Snure Lane to the public square/King Street between 9a-6p on Saturday.

