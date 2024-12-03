The Humane Society of Greater Niagara is asking for donations after a litter of puppies was found dumped in Grimsby.



Eight puppies, so young their umbilical cords are still attached, were discovered abandoned this morning in freezing temperatures.



Officials say animals should never be dumped and shelters are there 24/7 to provide help and support.



They are also asking you on this '#GivingTuesday' to consider donating to the shelter, as they care for several litters of puppies.



They are also asking for donations of supplies including bottles, formula, small blankets, and heating pads.



You can find out more here or call 905-682-0767 ex 323.