The hunt for Easter eggs will be happening all over the region this weekend.

The Stamford Centre Volunteer Firemen’s Association will host their annual event Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Firemen's Park.



Food and cash donation will be collected for Project Share.



Merrittville Speedway is hosting a hunt on Saturday that will feature carnival games, bouncy castles, race cars, a colouring contest, and of course an egg hunt.



They will be accepting donations for Niagara Nutrition Partners.



The Fort Erie Optimist Club is hosting Breakfast with the Easter Bunny Saturday at 1555 Gilmore Rd., from 9 a.m. to noon.



$8 will get you pancakes, sausages, and a picture taken with the Easter Bunny.



The Thorold Public Library and Downtown Thorold BIA are hosting an egg hunt and story walk Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon at the library.



In Port Colborne the Easter bunny visits the Vale Health and Wellness Centre starting at 10 a.m. with activities running until 4 p.m.



Village of Hope Niagara hosts an egg hunt Saturday Noon to 3 p.m.



Admission is $10 per vehicle and supports the Village of Hope Niagara Food Bank and programs.



Niagara Nursery School and Child Care Centre will host the Bunny Trail at the Community Centre on Anderson Lane on Saturday from 9 to 11:30 a.m.



St. Catharines Farmers Market hosts Eggstravaganza Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. featuring activities, market samples and prize giveaways.



West Lincoln hosts everyone at the West Lincoln Community Centre in Smithville on Friday from 9 a.m. to noon.



Free activities include a petting zoo, fire truck tours, face painting and a visit from the Easter Bunny with chocolate.



In Fenwick they are hosting an egg hunt Saturday at 11 a.m. at Centennial Park.



There will be free hotdogs, warm drinks and they will also be collecting donations for Pelham Cares.



And at the Lincoln Museum and Cultural Centre there is an open house and egg painting planned Friday to Sunday.

