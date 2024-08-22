St. Catharines will be home to a first-of-its-kind discount pilot grocery store.



Loblaw has announced plans to launch a new concept, value-based no name store in three Ontario markets, including St. Catharines, Windsor and Brockville.



The company says the store will not have a refrigerated section, will have shorter operating hours, but will save customers up to 20 percent on everyday grocery and household essentials.



“Our goal is simple – providing food and essential household items across a limited range of national brands and no name brand products at our lowest possible price,” said Per Bank, President and CEO, Loblaw. “Since food inflation took off globally, we have been laser-focused on doing what we can to keep prices lower for customers, including opening more discount food locations in more parts of the country. This new test concept allows us to pass on lower prices to our customers – it’s a completely different and simplified shopping experience.”



Customers can expect a small range of frozen food items, pantry staples, household necessities, and shelf-stable bakery and produce items including bread, bagels, apples, bananas, peppers, and carrots.

Officials say the store will open the last week of September and will be located at 333 Ontario Street, which is the same plaza as the trampoline park beside the Holiday Inn.

