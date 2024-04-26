It was a special night for a local choir.



Momentum Choir, a group made up of adults living with disablities, appeared with the Barenaked Ladies as their special guest during an encore at last night's concert in St. Catharines.



Shout out to @momentumchoir who appeared with @barenakedladies at the @MeridianCentre_ to celebrate the countdown to the 2024 World Rowing Championships. Great work! pic.twitter.com/eofsQLevQO — NewsTalk 610 CKTB (@610CKTB) April 26, 2024

If you are interested in seeing Momentum's performance, click here.

Last night's BNL concert, marked the kick off to the 100-day countdown to the 2024 World Rowing Championships which will be held in St. Catharines in August bringing 2500 athletes to the region.

