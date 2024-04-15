The St. Catharines Hospital was put under a 'Code Silver' lockdown earlier today after concerns that there was a person with a weapon.

Niagara Regional Police were called to the hospital after reports of an armed person in the emergency department.

Officers cleared the code a short time ago.

Meantime, Niagara Health says as a result of today’s incident, they will be postponing the Niagara-on-the-Lake engagement meeting.

"We have made this difficult decision out of an abundance of caution and based on feedback from staff."