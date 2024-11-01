Niagara Police have charged a 25-year-old London man, they believe, sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl in Welland.

Police say they were called in August to investigate claims a 15-year-old Niagara girl had been sexually assaulted by a man she had been talking to online, on Snapchat.

Police say the man had arranged to meet with the girl to give her cannabis, but when they met in Welland, she was sexually assaulted inside his vehicle.

After a lengthy investigation, detectives say they were able to identify a suspect.

Earlier today, the suspect surrendered himself to detectives at NRPS Headquarters in Niagara Falls and was arrested.

25-year-old Saad Jalal Ismail Aldakhi of London, Ontario has been arrested and charged with Sexual Assault, and Sexual Interference.

Police believe there are more victims in Niagara, and the GTA.

They have released his photo in an attempt to identify other potential victims or witnesses.

The suspect was using the username - “jack.ishere” and “jack.ou”.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009519.