A ground-breaking ceremony has been held in St. Catharines to mark the beginning of construction on an aging long-term care home.

'Extendicare St. Catharines' on Pelham Road will be home to 256 beds when construction is complete.

The home was the recipient of the Construction Funding Subsidy top-up, part of the Ontario government’s fund to build 58,000 new and upgraded long-term care beds across the province.

The home will consist of 104 new and 152 redeveloped beds across four floors, with two Resident Home Areas on each floor.

The areas are designed to create a more intimate and familiar living space for up to 32 residents each, with dining and activity areas, lounges and bedrooms.

The home will also offer palliative care, along with private spaces for families supporting residents through end-of-life care.

Additional amenities include a café for residents and families, dedicated family dining areas, a chapel, and a beauty salon/barber shop.

Extendicare St. Catharines is expected to welcome its first residents in early 2027.

"The number of people in Niagara who will require long-term care is expected to rise over the next decade. Today's groundbreaking at the Extendicare St. Catherines site in Niagara West will help ensure we have safe, modern spaces ready for them. " Sam Oosterhoff, MPP, Niagara West

"Today’s groundbreaking marks our seventh redevelopment project and the latest step in our plans to redevelop all our older homes to modern design standards to improve quality of life for our residents. When the doors open, this 256-bed home will increase capacity for high-quality seniors’ care in the region by welcoming more than 100 new residents who are currently awaiting long-term care. We are deeply grateful to the Government of Ontario for its historic support and to the City of St. Catharines for its ongoing partnership. "- Dr. Michael Guerriere President and CEO, Extendicare