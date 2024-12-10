Niagara is doing a bit better than the rest of the province when you break down the latest jobs report from Statistics Canada.

Nationally the unemployment rate jumped to 6.8 percent.

That number goes up to 7.6 percent when looking at the provincial numbers.

CEO of Workforce Collective, Vivian Kinnaird says here in Niagara the numbers are a touch better at 6.3 percent.

Many are expecting the job numbers will be a catalyst to another interest rate cut from the Bank of Canada.

Economists are expecting another half of a percentage point to be cut from the lending rate when the bank makes their announcement tomorrow.