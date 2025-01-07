Residents of Niagara-on-the-Lake have a series of open houses to connect with the mayor.

Lord Mayor Gary Zalepa says the evening will include a short presentation but ultimately are designed to hear from residents about town initiatives.

The first open house is set for this Thursday in St. Davids starting at 6:30 p.m.

The series continues January 16 in Glendale, February 3 in Virgil, Old Town on February 18 and wraps up in Queenston on February 20.

St. Davids

Date: Thursday, January 9

Time: 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.

Location: Fire Station 2 (745 Warner Road)

Glendale

Date: Thursday, January 16

Time: 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.

Location: Fire Station 5 (350 Townline Road)

Virgil

Date: Monday, February 3

Time: 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.

Location: Mary Snider Room at the Centennial Arena (1595 Four Mile Creek Road)

Old Town

Date: Tuesday, February 18

Time: 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.

Location: Simpson Room at the Community Centre (14 Anderson Lane)

Queenston

Date: Thursday, February 20

Time: 6:30 to 8:00 p.m.

Location: Queenston Library (32 Queenston Street)