There will be a some excitement around the former Beamsville District Secondary School this summer.

The Town of Lincoln recently took ownership of the property on Central Ave., and plans to run activities on-site while they plan for its future use.

CAO Mike Kirkopolous tells CKTB there will be summer camps, recreational programming and more as the town drafts a long-term plan.

"We are going to start programming this summer, so a lot of activity around the site, kind of like when it was a school, so a lot of summer camps, a lot of recreational programming in the gym, a lot of pickleball."

Kirkoplous adds that the full transition of the site will likely take three to five years.

"A lot of excitement around the site, it's not often you get 16 acres in the urban boundary where you are allowed to do some stuff that has all the servicing there. It's a great old school with great character and bones."

He says a lot of organizations are interested in calling the former school home, including Community Care of West Niagara, the downtown BIA and the Chamber.

Other ideas for the property include affordable housing and a community hub for doctors to work out of.

610 CKTB broadcasted live from Lincoln as part of our Round Table Road Trip, hosted by Steph Vivier. You can hear the full interview by clicking here.