Louis Gossett Jr., the first Black man to win a supporting actor Oscar and an Emmy winner for his role in the seminal TV miniseries ``Roots,'' has died.

He was 87.

Gossett always thought of his early career as a reverse Cinderella story, with success finding him from an early age and propelling him forward, toward his Academy Award for ``An Officer and a Gentleman.''

He also was a star on Broadway, replacing Billy Daniels in ``Golden Boy'' with Sammy Davis Jr. in 1964 and recently played an obstinate patriarch in the 2023 remake of ``The Color Purple.''