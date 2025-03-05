Another honour for Niagara's Steve Ludzik.

The former NHLer and community member receiving the King Charles III Coronation Medal.

Ludzik played over 400 games in the NHL but his work after hockey has been impressive.

He has battled Parkinson's disease for years and launched the Steve Ludzik Foundation which has raised over a million dollars and helped open the Steve Ludzik Centre for Parkinson's Rehab at Hotel Dieu Shaver.

The medal is awarded to those that "Have made a significant contribution to Canada or to a particular province, territory, region or community of Canada, or have made an outstanding achievement abroad that brings credit to Canada"

Ludzik hosts Ludzy's Lounge every Sunday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. on 610 CKTB.