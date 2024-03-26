A major housing development is on the radar in Thorold.

City council has heard from a developer that wants to build over 2,000 units on a section of Thorold Townline Road at Lundy's Lane.



The concept includes 46 detached homes, 264 townhomes, and a 20-storey building with 1,753 apartment units.



Thorold Mayor Terry Ugulini thinks the location is ideal for a development.



The 23 hectares proposal would also include 4,555 square metres of commercial space.



The proposal and zoning changes will go back to council for a future vote.