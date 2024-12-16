Some major food corporations are being accused of designing foods to be addictive to children.

Kraft Heinz, Mondelez, and Coca-Cola were hit with a new lawsuit for marketing "ultra-processed" foods to children, causing chronic disease.

The lawsuit was filed by a Pennsylvania resident who claims he developed type 2 diabetes and fatty liver disease from consuming the companies' products.

A few other companies being sued are Post Holdings, PepsiCo, General Mills, Nestle's U.S. arm, WK Kellogg, and Mars.

Retired law professor Paul Wintemute says that although evidence shows highly processed foods could be linked to addiction, it has not yet been proven to be entirely true in court.

Food considered "ultra-processed" includes many packaged snack foods, sweets, and soft drinks that use artificial ingredients.

None of the companies have commented on the matter.