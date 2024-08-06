Niagara Falls will be hosting a major hockey event in September.



The Ontario Junior Hockey League and the Niagara Falls Canucks Junior A Hockey Club announced today that the annual OJHL Governors’ Showcase will be held Sept. 23-25, 2024 at the Gale Centre.



The showcase is one of the largest junior hockey showcases in North America, with the event attracting more than 150 scouts from various levels of the game, including NHL Central Scouting, 32 NHL teams, NCAA Division I and III, the CHL and U SPORTS.



All 24 OJHL teams will be attending to play two games each over the three days of the event.



They will count towards the OJHL season standings, and will be streamed online.



“The Governors’ Showcase is one of the most important events the league runs each season. It provides an opportunity for scouts from all levels to see all OJHL players in one place over the course of a couple days,” said Marty Savoy, OJHL Commissioner. “We are extremely excited to bring this event to the Niagara Region and the Gale Centre. Niagara has a tremendous history in this game and we look forward to bringing more events to the region in the future.”



“Niagara Falls Canuck ownership and staff are excited to bring the OJHL Governors’ Showcase to Niagara Falls, a world class destination that over 12 million tourists visit each year,” said Brandon Boone, Co-owner and Governor of the Niagara Falls Canucks. “Games will be held in our home arena, the Gale Centre, an almost 204,000-square-foot building on a 16.5 acre complex, within driving distance of 60 percent of the North American population and minutes from the Falls themselves.”

“With its four NHL-sized rinks, 17,000 square feet of concert and trade show space, full service concession and pro shop with skate sharpening, the fans, players and scouts attending the Showcase will be well taken care of and well entertained."