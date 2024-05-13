It looks like there could be a major announcement coming for Niagara.
Reports say Honda is getting ready to announce a new battery parts manufacturing facility in the region as early as this week.
There are few details known at this point but last month Honda pledged $15-billion on four new EV plants across the province.
That includes the first electric vehicle assembly plant and EV battery plant in Alliston.
The size and scope of a possible Niagara facility are unknown but the federal and provincial governments committed a total of $5-billion in investments for the Honda expansion.
We will follow this story and have more as it becomes available.