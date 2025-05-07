A major shakeup for the Niagara IceDogs.

The team based in St. Catharines, announced a series of organizational changes today, following the completion of a comprehensive review led by the Ontario Hockey League.

Part of the changes include the firing of Head Coach Ben Boudreau, and Assistant Coaches Dan Paille and Marc Slawson will not have their contracts renewed.

Owner and Governor Darren DeDobbelaer will be stepping back from the day-to-day operations of both the hockey and business sides of the organization.

Current General Manager Wes Consorti will transition to a new role serving as the executive liaison between DeDobbelaer and the club’s operational leadership.

The OHL and IceDogs will immediately begin the search for a new General Manager and coaching staff to lead the organization.

Consorti will remain the team’s interim General Manager until a new General Manager is appointed.

“I’m incredibly proud to own the Niagara IceDogs and be able to have this great franchise compete in the Ontario Hockey League,” said Darren DeDobbelaer. “While this season brought several challenges, our focus remains on building a positive and stable environment for our players, staff, and fans. These changes are part of our commitment to ensuring long-term success both on and off the ice. We sincerely thank Coach Boudreau, Dan Paille, and Marc Slawson for their dedication and for helping guide the team to its first playoff appearance since 2019.”