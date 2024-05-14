A major housing development in St. Catharines has been given the go ahead by city council.

Councillors narrowly approving a housing plan for the vacant parking lot at the corner of Geneva and Scott Streets.



The 530-unit development would include a 7-storey apartment building, with 13 and 15-storey structures built behind it, and 11 townhomes.



Siscoe says he is hopeful that they could see shovels in the ground in the next year or so.

