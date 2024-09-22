About 400 Brock students and alumni came together to participate in the University’s annual Homecoming Grape Stomp.

Brock’s messiest tradition returned to Jubilee Court on Friday, where participants dove into two metric tonnes of Concord grapes.

The Grape Stomp, part of both Brock’s Homecoming weekend and the University’s 60th anniversary, has been called one of the best university traditions in Canada by University Affairs magazine.

The day also included live music from Avenue Inn, featuring Brock alumni, and a free barbecue sponsored by Aramark.