A 26-year-old employee of a daycare in Niagara Falls has been arrested for the assault of a child.

Niagara Regional Police were called to Way to Grow Daycare, on Valley Way, this past Friday, September 13th, afternoon.

The Child Abuse Unit started investigating a serious assault involving a child attending the daycare.

Police say the male employee of the centre chocked and assaulted a child under the age of five.

The child was hurt in the incident.

26-year-old Matthew Maxwell of St. Catharines has been arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault.

Detectives have reason to believe there may be more victims, saying Maxwell previously worked at the Niagara Nursery School and Child Care Centre in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

A bail hearing is set for Wednesday.

Anyone who may have information or if anyone suspects their child may have been a victim of an assault at these locations is asked to contact detectives.