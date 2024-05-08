A man and woman in Niagara Falls are facing charges after police searched an apartment unit on Harriman Street.



Niagara Regional Police say they started a firearms investigation early this year, and that led them to the location.



Yesterday, Tuesday, May 7th, officers raided the unit and discovered 25 grams of suspected fentanyl, $350 of Canadian cash, three replica firearms and brass knuckles.



40-year-old James McGowan of Niagara Falls is charged with Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl), Possession of proceeds of crime under $5000, Possession of a prohibited weapon (brass knuckles), Failing to comply with release order, Failing to comply with probation order (2 counts), and Failing to comply with weapons prohibition order.

39-year-old Megan Rousy of Niagara Falls is charged with Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl), Possession of proceeds of crime under $5000, Possession of a prohibited weapon (brass knuckles), Failing to comply with release order, and Failing to comply with weapons prohibition order.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1002200.

