Niagara Police are releasing images of a man and woman accused of stealing an SUV in Smithville.



The 2023 Ford Explorer was stolen, at the end of August, in the area of St. Catharines Street and Dufferin Street.



The vehicle was stolen in the early morning hours from the driveway of a home.



Police are asking that you look at the pictures of the suspects. To see more images click here.



Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 109341.



Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information which leads to an arrest.

