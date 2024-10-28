A man has been arrested after shots were fired at a home in Welland.

Niagara Regional Police say they were called to the area of McAlpine Avenue and Lincoln Street just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Investigators say a man went to the area and fired multiple gunshots at a home.

No one was injured.

36-year-old Jacob O'Neal from Port Colborne is facing multiple charges.

The charges include, Discharge Firearm into/at a place in a reckless manner, Unauthorized possession of a firearm, Possession of a firearm knowing it's possession is unauthorized

Careless use of a firearm, Possession of a firearm for a dangerous purpose, two counts of Possession of a weapon contrary to prohibition order, two counts of Breach of probation, and Fail to comply with release order.

Detectives believe this was a targeted shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives with the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009395.