A Welland man is facing charges after a gas station was robbed this morning.

Niagara Regional Police say the call came in just after 4 a.m.

Police say a man entered the Petro Canada at 504 Niagara Street with a gun\.

He allegedly pointed the weapon at an employee and demanded money.

The employee grabbed a weapon to defend himself and the suspect fled on a bicycle.

The suspect then went to the Esso at 709 Niagara Street and once again pointed the gun and demanded money.

This time the man was given cash and fled the scene on the bike once again.

A short time later police were able to track the suspect down in the area of Division Street and West Main Street.

21-year-old Justin Byford is now facing robbery charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009487.