A man has been arrested following a serious stabbing incident in Welland.

On December 28th around 12:30pm, emergency crews were called to a multi unit apartment building on East Main Street near River Road on reports of a stabbing.

A 30-year-old man was suffering from a serious stab injury from a knife, and was taken to an out of region hospital for care.

38-year-old John Anthony Visca of Welland has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, and 2 counts of failure to comply with probation order.

The victim and the accused were known to each other prior to this incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1008980.