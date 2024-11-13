A man is facing charges following an alleged sexual assault at the Pen Centre.

Niagara Regional Police say the incident happened on Sunday (November 10) when a 14-year-old girl was in the food court area.

They say a man walked up and sexually assaulted her before leaving the area.

21-year-old Brady Normand Burke has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

Detectives say the suspect was also alleged to have been following teenage girls at the mall on October 10.

The Child Abuse Unit has released the photo and name of the accused in the interest of public safety.

The are looking to see if there are other victims or witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009519.