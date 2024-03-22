An arrest has been made following the overdose death of a 23-year-old Thorold man.

It was on Canada Day of 2023, the man was found dead in a home, and police launched an investigation.

The autopsy showed he had deadly levels of Oxycodone and another drug, Flubromazolam, that is commonly used in counterfeit Xanax pills.

The drug is not prescribed in Canada.

Police identified a suspected drug dealer, who was allegedly mailing drugs.

Yesterday, Niagara Police, and Leamington police officers executed a search warrant at a home in Leamington, Ontario.

Police say they found $4700 in cash, and a quantity of MDMA as well as packaging, and electronic devices.



22-year-old Mark Antonio Beadle, of Leamington, Ontario was arrested and charged with a number of drug trafficking offences.



He was released from police custody, and will appear in St. Catharines court on May 2nd.

