Niagara police have made an arrest following a vehicle collision in St. Catharines.

On Sunday June 1st around 10am, officers were called to the area of Martindale Road and the QEW overpass on reports of a collision.

Investigation revealed that a stolen white pickup truck was travelling at a high speed northbound on Martindale.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with two oncoming vehicles.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

The driver of the stolen vehicle, 34-year-old Joseph Brady, was arrested and later linked to four other criminal occurrences.

He's facing five counts of failure to comply with probation, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime, three counts of theft, and break and enter.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-688-4111, dial option 3, extension 1009011.

Members of the community who wish to provide information anonymously are encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).