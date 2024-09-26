A man has been arrested following a weapons related incident at Niagara College.

On Thursday, September 26th, around 10am, officers were called to the college regarding a man with a weapon.

Out of an abundance of caution, Quaker Road Public School and Alexander Kuska Catholic Elementary School were placed in a hold and secure.

Officers were able find the suspect who had a replica firearm on him.

He also had threatened on-duty security staff.

25-year-old Ezenwa Obieze of Welland was arrested and charged with uttering threats.

There is no ongoing threat to the public and the hold and secure was later lifted.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1023300.

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477.