A 45-year-old man is facing charges after a standoff with police in Thorold.

11:30 a.m. Sunday morning officers were called for reports of a man with an edged weapon.



Niagara Regional Police say there was an altercation on the street and a man fled into an apartment building at 64 Front Street.



The apartment was contained and crisis negotiators were called in.



Over a period of five hours the suspect and four others inside the apartment finally surrendered without incident.



Police searched the apartment and found a machete.



45-year-old Lance Zilberleib is now facing 3 counts of assault with a weapon and mischief under $5000.



The three victims involved were not physically injured.



The four others in the apartment were released without charge.



Anyone with information about this incident or who may have witnessed it, is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-0688-4111, option 3, extension 1024233 reference NRPS incident 24-112921.

