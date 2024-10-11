A 52-year-old has been arrested after a man was killed in St. Catharines.



Niagara Regional Police say they were called to the area of Niagara Street and Church Street just before 10 p.m. on Thursday for a stabbing.



When emergency crews arrived they found a man with life threatening injuries.



He was transported to an out of town hospital but died a short time later.



Stephen Dunk from St. Catharines has been charged with second-degree murder.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide detectives with the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009134.

