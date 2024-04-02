Niagara Regional Police say a man has died in Niagara Falls.

It happened in the area of Centre Street and Ellen Avenue on Monday.



Officers were called at about 6 p.m. for a man in crisis.



When police arrived they found a vehicle on fire and a man was pronounced dead at the scene.



Detectives are investigating but they say there is no criminality as a result of the investigation.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Niagara Regional Police Service at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009535.



Out of respect for next of kin the identity of the man is not being released.

