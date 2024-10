A man had died following a house fire in Thorold.

Emergency crews were called to a fire in the area of Beaverdams Road and Baker Street on Sunday morning.



The back of the home was engulfed in flames.



Thorold fire crews put out the blaze but a man was found inside.



He was suffering from life threatening injuries and died in hospital.



Niagara Regional Police along with the Ontario Fire Marshal and the Office of the Coroner are investigating the cause.



Anyone with information should contact police.