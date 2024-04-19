A man has died after a single vehicle crash in Wainfleet.

Niagara Regional Police responded to the call just before 1 a.m. this morning at Regional Road 27 near Hewitt Road.



There they found a red Dodge Ram pick up truck off the roadway in a ditch.



The truck appeared to have rolled over and the driver was thrown from the vehicle.



The man was pronounced dead at the scene.



Detectives have Regional Road 27 between Hewitt Road and Tunacliffe Road North closed for the investigation.



Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the investigating officers by calling 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009206.

