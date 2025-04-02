A man has died following a stabbing this past weekend.

Niagara Regional Police say 56-year old Victor Clayton died in hospital yesterday.

With that the charges against a wanted man have escalated.

30-year-old Rohan Chandler is now wanted for second degree murder.

Police say the incident happened early Sunday morning on Niagara Street between Church Street and Welland Avenue in St. Catharines.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact homicide detectives at 905-688-4111, dial option #3, extension #1009475.