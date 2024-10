A man has died following a house fire in West Lincoln.

Emergency crews were called to the blaze yesterday in the area of Caistor Centre Road and Concession Road 5.



Fire crews put out the fire but a man was found inside the home.



He was pronounced dead at the scene.



Police along with the Ontario Fire Marshal's Office and the office of the Coroner are investigating.



Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009528.