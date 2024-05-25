A man is facing 22 charges following a number of break and enters in St. Catharines.

Detectives began an investigation in may following reports of the break and enters along with theft of motor vehicles.

The investigation revealed that the suspect had either broken into or accessed unlocked residential doors and taken people’s property.

As a result, 24-year-old Nicholas Shaver of St. Catharines has been arrested and charged.

He faces a list of charges including 5 counts of break and enter, five counts of theft of a motor vehicle, and assault with a weapon.

He's being held in custody ahead of a bail hearing to take place today.

Anyone with more information should contact detectives at 905-688-4111, option 3, ext. 1009552

Members of the public who wish to provide information anonymously can contact Crime Stoppers of Niagara online or by calling 1-800-222-8477. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to persons who contact the program with information which leads to an arrest.