A man has been arrested following a sexual assault on a WEGO bus in Niagara Falls.

Niagara Parks Police say they were called Sunday afternoon for a complaint that a man was on the bus groping passengers along the Niagara River Parkway.

A 41 year old man from Guelph is now facing sexual assault charges.



Police believe there may be more victims or witnessess from the day and they are asking them to come forward.