The Ministry of Labour will be investigating an incident at the Port Weller Dry Docks in St. Catharines today.

St. Catharines Fire responded to a call of a man who fell two metres into a tank while working at 10:30 this morning.

The worker suffered a leg injury in the fall, and had to be rescued from the tank.

The man was successfully lifted from the tank and taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The Port Weller Dry Dock facility is a ship repair and construction site.